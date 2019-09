Tehsil Municipal Corporation issued notices to farmers for shifting cattle sheds from city areas to designated 'Gawala colony'.

SARGODHA,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:Tehsil Municipal Corporation issued notices to farmers for shifting cattle sheds from city areas to designated 'Gawala colony'.

They have been issued October 15 deadline, an official of TMC said here Monday. He said that Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal has issued directions to shift cattle from city areas, which were accumulating pollution and facing blockage of sewerage system.