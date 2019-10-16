TMC waiting for orders to install 30 available garbage containers, Open garbage dumping converts roadsides, open grounds into dumping sites

(@FahadShabbir)

A trend to dump garbage openly in adjacent areas of roads and open plots was increasing day by day due to unavailability of proper dumping containers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A trend to dump garbage openly in adjacent areas of roads and open plots was increasing day by day due to unavailability of proper dumping containers.

The masses were forced to dump their garbage openly due to unavailability of waste dumping boxes in various city areas.

The residents said that open dumping of waste material was also causing environmental pollution and concerned quarters were ignoring the matter.

More than thirty garbage containers have been provided by the provincial government to the Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) during last month which could not be installed at proper places. These containers were also dumped outside TMC office for last month while could not be place at proper sites.

The TMC official talking to APP here Wednesday said containers would be installed here in the urban areas after directions by the Commissioner Sargodha.

The open garbage dumping can be seen at Fatima Jinah road, Canal road, Murad abad, Shamsher town, Bismallah town, 47 Pull, Khayaban e Sadiq, Jinah colony,49 tail,Ghani park, Lahore road, Model town, Kainchi mor, Manzoor colony, Satelite town, Iqbal colony, Istaqlalabad, Rehman Pura, Muhamdi colony, adjacent to Railway lines and others populated areas.

The citizens said that government was spending huge money to keep the city clean and also launched various campaigns of clean and green Pakistan while concerned officials were reluctant to keep the city clean.

The TMC should install available garbage containers at proper dumping sites to avoid open garbage points, the citizens said.

Various Cantonment board Sargodha (CBS) areas were also witnessing poor performance of the department due to open dumping of garbage at different sites, a resident of CBS area Usman Hafeez said.

The Official of CBS told that all out efforts were being made for proper cleanliness of CBS areas while efforts were continued to find out people dumping garbage openly at adjacent areas of Canal road.

A resident Kamran living in Satellite town area said most of the hospitals and laboratories also dumping their hazardous waste openly.

He said that private hospitals were avoiding proper Incineration process to burn their dangerous medical waste material and concerned health departments were also ignoring the issue.

The residents demanded concerned quarters to make sure cleanliness of city and ensure monitoring of open garbage dumping in the city areas.