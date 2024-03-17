TMO Dara Adam Khel inspects prices of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dara Adam Khel Malik Mujtaba paid a surprise visit to Darra Bazar and inspected the rates of various food items including checking the presence of official rates list in various shops.

During his visit, he found no official price list displayed ay food shops. Butchers were arrested for overcharging.

He said that on the orders of the provincial government and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah, he along with Tehsildar Dara Adam Khel conducted surprise visits to Dara Bazar and inspected various shops in Sheni Clay Bazaar, Akhorwal College Market, Bazi Khel Market.

During the inspection, many butchers, fruit sellers, vegetable, fruit and poultry shops were fined on the spot for not following the official price list. Complaints of Dara Adam Khel administration in the absence of the Dara Adam Khel. They also established points for registering public complaints in Dara Adam Khel bazar and told the people that immediate action will be taken on their complaints.

He said that those violating the official price list of various food items would be sent to jail besides imposition of heavy fines on them. In this blessed month, he said no one will be allowed to rob the people and hoard and the shopkeepers should follow the official list.