TMO Dara Adam Khel Inspects Prices Of Food Items
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dara Adam Khel Malik Mujtaba paid a surprise visit to Darra Bazar and inspected the rates of various food items including checking the presence of official rates list in various shops.
During his visit, he found no official price list displayed ay food shops. Butchers were arrested for overcharging.
He said that on the orders of the provincial government and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah, he along with Tehsildar Dara Adam Khel conducted surprise visits to Dara Bazar and inspected various shops in Sheni Clay Bazaar, Akhorwal College Market, Bazi Khel Market.
During the inspection, many butchers, fruit sellers, vegetable, fruit and poultry shops were fined on the spot for not following the official price list. Complaints of Dara Adam Khel administration in the absence of the Dara Adam Khel. They also established points for registering public complaints in Dara Adam Khel bazar and told the people that immediate action will be taken on their complaints.
He said that those violating the official price list of various food items would be sent to jail besides imposition of heavy fines on them. In this blessed month, he said no one will be allowed to rob the people and hoard and the shopkeepers should follow the official list.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food minister's inspections lead to disposal of 2,500 kg of spoiled meat2 minutes ago
-
Iranian evnoy sympathizes with families who lost their loved ones in terrorist attack3 minutes ago
-
Elements behind campaign against martyrs to face stern action: Attaullah Tarar12 minutes ago
-
All set for Visakhi Mela13 minutes ago
-
People complain about absence of Health Card officials in three general hospitals22 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK, urges UN to intervene for Kashmir resolution23 minutes ago
-
Country’s future links with well educated youth: PM32 minutes ago
-
Search, strike operation continues in Kohat32 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of North Waziristan terrorist attack held32 minutes ago
-
Mother of Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti passes away42 minutes ago
-
AJK to remember Ex-President AJK on his 34th death anniversary on March 2142 minutes ago
-
PTI activists involved in heinous campaign on social media to ridicule martyrs to be brought to boo ..42 minutes ago