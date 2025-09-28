Open Menu

TMO Holds Meeting With Hotel Owners To Ensure Clean Meat Supply In D I Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

TMO holds meeting with hotel owners to ensure clean meat supply in D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In a bid to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the public, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif chaired separate meetings with butchers and hotel owners at the TMA office.

During the meetings, it was decided that the slaughtering of both small and large animals would strictly take place at the TMA-designated slaughterhouse under the supervision of a veterinary doctor. The step aims to guarantee hygienic and quality meat for consumers across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, TMO Muhammad Hanif emphasized that the administration is committed to safeguarding public health.

“No compromise will be made on hygiene standards. The TMA is ensuring that every animal is properly inspected before slaughter so that citizens receive safe and clean meat,” he said.

He also urged butchers and hotel owners to fully cooperate with the municipal administration, adding that violations would be dealt with according to law.

Recent Stories

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

26 minutes ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

10 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

13 hours ago
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

15 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

16 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

18 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

18 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan