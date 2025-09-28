TMO holds meeting with hotel owners to ensure clean meat supply in D I Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In a bid to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the public, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif chaired separate meetings with butchers and hotel owners at the TMA office.

During the meetings, it was decided that the slaughtering of both small and large animals would strictly take place at the TMA-designated slaughterhouse under the supervision of a veterinary doctor. The step aims to guarantee hygienic and quality meat for consumers across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, TMO Muhammad Hanif emphasized that the administration is committed to safeguarding public health.

“No compromise will be made on hygiene standards. The TMA is ensuring that every animal is properly inspected before slaughter so that citizens receive safe and clean meat,” he said.

He also urged butchers and hotel owners to fully cooperate with the municipal administration, adding that violations would be dealt with according to law.