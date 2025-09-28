TMO Holds Meeting With Hotel Owners To Ensure Clean Meat Supply In D I Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) In a bid to ensure the provision of clean and healthy meat to the public, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Hanif chaired separate meetings with butchers and hotel owners at the TMA office.
During the meetings, it was decided that the slaughtering of both small and large animals would strictly take place at the TMA-designated slaughterhouse under the supervision of a veterinary doctor. The step aims to guarantee hygienic and quality meat for consumers across the city.
Speaking on the occasion, TMO Muhammad Hanif emphasized that the administration is committed to safeguarding public health.
“No compromise will be made on hygiene standards. The TMA is ensuring that every animal is properly inspected before slaughter so that citizens receive safe and clean meat,” he said.
He also urged butchers and hotel owners to fully cooperate with the municipal administration, adding that violations would be dealt with according to law.
Recent Stories
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TMO holds meeting with hotel owners to ensure clean meat supply in D I Khan7 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier gets 10 years imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Peshawar rally reflects public backlash; shoes and bottles shown to Ali Amin, exposing PTI’s decli ..16 minutes ago
-
Two suspects killed in encounter16 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 6,000 ltrs of fake milk, seals unit16 minutes ago
-
AIOU scientist earns global acclaim27 minutes ago
-
CM expresses best wishes for Shaheens on Pak-India final47 minutes ago
-
PM pledges commitment to citizens’ right to information1 hour ago
-
DI Khan Police crack down on drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders; 28 arrested2 hours ago
-
Petition withdrawn against Governor Tessori13 hours ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in fire incident in defence13 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia to host 27th Near East Forestry, Range Commission session in Jeddah13 hours ago