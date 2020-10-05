UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMO Killed In Ambush Near Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

TMO killed in ambush near Sukkur

Taluka Municipal Officer (TMO), Tando Ghulam Hyder, was killed in an ambush in Sukkur, while a UC secretary was injured in the same incident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Taluka Municipal Officer (TMO), Tando Ghulam Hyder, was killed in an ambush in Sukkur, while a UC secretary was injured in the same incident.

According to the local Police on Monday, some unknown armed men ambushed the car of TMO Tando Ghulam Hyder, Aijaz Sheikh in the limits of Abad Police Station of Sukkur.

The TMO was killed on spot, while Suleman Khoso, a local union council secretary, also injured in the incident. Sukkur Police reached at the crime scene and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have initiated the investigation. Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of the murder of taluka municipal officer and has directed the concerned SSP to ensure the arrest of killers, while the FIR of the incident had not been registered.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Murder Police Police Station Car Sukkur Nasir Same FIR

Recent Stories

#HappybirthdayPMImranKhan becomes top trend on his ..

9 minutes ago

Two killed over old enmity in KASUR

2 minutes ago

I work hard to attain my goals: Zeeshan Malik

26 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

2 minutes ago

No mask wearing, social distancing to rise COVID o ..

2 minutes ago

FM lauds nation, welfare organizations' exemplary ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.