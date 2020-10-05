TMO killed in ambush near Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Taluka Municipal Officer (TMO), Tando Ghulam Hyder, was killed in an ambush in Sukkur, while a UC secretary was injured in the same incident.

According to the local Police on Monday, some unknown armed men ambushed the car of TMO Tando Ghulam Hyder, Aijaz Sheikh in the limits of Abad Police Station of Sukkur.

The TMO was killed on spot, while Suleman Khoso, a local union council secretary, also injured in the incident. Sukkur Police reached at the crime scene and shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have initiated the investigation. Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has taken notice of the murder of taluka municipal officer and has directed the concerned SSP to ensure the arrest of killers, while the FIR of the incident had not been registered.