TMO Kohat Inspects Ongoing Construction Work
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) TMO Kohat Mohammad Shoaib Saturday inspected the ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza and reviewed the materials used in the ongoing construction work.
On this occasion, Lal Ghaffar Khattak was also present, TMO Mohammad Shoaib said that no lapse in the speed and quality of work would be tolerated, and the site engineers were also given clear instructions to keep direct supervision of the ongoing construction work and periodically review the materials used.
