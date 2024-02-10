TMO Kohat Inspects Ongoing Construction Work At Abbasin Plaza
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Tehsil Municipal Officer Kohat Mohammad Shoaib inspected the ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza on Saturday and reviewed the materials used in the ongoing construction work.
During the inspection, TMO Mohammad Shoaib expressed that no lapse in the speed and quality of work would be tolerated.
On this occasion, the site engineers were also given clear instructions to maintain direct supervision of the ongoing construction work and periodically review the materials used.
