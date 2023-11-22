Open Menu

TMO Kohat Meets With Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

TMO Kohat meets with employees

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday held a meeting in his office with the staff who had gone to Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) as per the agreement with Tehsil Municipal Authority Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Shoaib on Wednesday held a meeting in his office with the staff who had gone to Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) as per the agreement with Tehsil Municipal Authority Kohat.

In the meeting, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib termed TMA employees as the greatest asset. He also assured that despite challenging circumstances, all available funds will be used to settle all outstanding debts, including salary arrears.

He was accompanied by cabinet members, WSSC President Haji Muhammad Sohail, and General Manager HR Tahir Afif during the meeting. TMO Muhammad Shoaib further said that maintaining Kohat's cleanliness is our top priority, institutions will fully cooperate in this endeavour and will clear the area of dirt and trash to transform Kohat into a perfect metropolis.

TMO Muhammad Shoaib was welcomed by President WSSC Haji Muhammad Sohail, who also pledged his complete cooperation.

APP/arq/378

