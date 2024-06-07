TMO Suspended Over Dragging Of Stray Dog Behind Sanitation Truck In Swat
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Council board (LCB) while taking strong notice over an incident of cruelty against animal has suspended an official for dragging of a stray dog behind a sanitation truck in Kabal areas of Swat district.
“Local Council Board has suspended Afzal Khan, TMO TMA Kabal in the wake of an incident in which a live dog was dragged for a long distance behind a sanitation truck, sparking sever backlash on social media and criticism of the government,” said a statement issued here on Friday.
The notification, bearing reference number AOI/LCB/ESTT://-//2024, was issued on the orders of the Secretary, Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) and the Chairman of the Local Council Board.
The incident garnered a lot of attention and flak by netizens and animal rights activists expressing their outrage at the dog's cruel treatment.
In a video, circulating on social media, a dog can be seen in pain and make attempts to get rid of the trap but in vain.
“The local government's swift response over this cruel practice reassure the public of its commitment to ethical governance and humane treatment of animals,” it added.
The response and action by Local Council Board has been highly hailed by animal lovers and advocates of animal rights.
“We are glad to see that a public sector entity has taken such a strict action over cruelty against animals,” comments Ayeza Haider, Focal Person Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group.
Ayeza said animals especially stray dogs and cats deserve special attention and affection from people.
“The decision taken by KP Local Council Board will serve as precedent in barring people from committing such cruel practices against animal in future,” she hoped.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day Spring Festival kicked off in Orakzai2 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to District Health Authority Bahawalpur Office2 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities for children2 minutes ago
-
Internship programme to give students international exposure: GCWU vice chancellor12 minutes ago
-
Contaminated, unhealthy food causing illnesses: Director PFO12 minutes ago
-
Woman's body found from sewerage drain12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate directs to resolve constitution of Senate Standing Committees immediately12 minutes ago
-
DC visits sacrificial animals sale point12 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather likely to persist in Sukkur division12 minutes ago
-
Musical performances held at PNCA to pay tribute to legendary artists12 minutes ago
-
DC stresses for timely completion of development projects12 minutes ago