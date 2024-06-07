TMO suspended over dragging of stray dog behind sanitation truck in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Council board (LCB) while taking strong notice over an incident of cruelty against animal has suspended an official for dragging of a stray dog behind a sanitation truck in Kabal areas of Swat district.

“Local Council Board has suspended Afzal Khan, TMO TMA Kabal in the wake of an incident in which a live dog was dragged for a long distance behind a sanitation truck, sparking sever backlash on social media and criticism of the government,” said a statement issued here on Friday.

The notification, bearing reference number AOI/LCB/ESTT://-//2024, was issued on the orders of the Secretary, Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) and the Chairman of the Local Council Board.

The incident garnered a lot of attention and flak by netizens and animal rights activists expressing their outrage at the dog's cruel treatment.

In a video, circulating on social media, a dog can be seen in pain and make attempts to get rid of the trap but in vain.

“The local government's swift response over this cruel practice reassure the public of its commitment to ethical governance and humane treatment of animals,” it added.

The response and action by Local Council Board has been highly hailed by animal lovers and advocates of animal rights.

“We are glad to see that a public sector entity has taken such a strict action over cruelty against animals,” comments Ayeza Haider, Focal Person Pakistan Animal Rights Advocacy Group.

Ayeza said animals especially stray dogs and cats deserve special attention and affection from people.

“The decision taken by KP Local Council Board will serve as precedent in barring people from committing such cruel practices against animal in future,” she hoped.