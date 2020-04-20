TMQ distributes ration among poor families

Tehrik-e-Minhajul Quran (TMQ) Lahore chapter distributed food and daily-use items worth Rs 10 million among the lockdown affected families, in the first phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Tehrik-e-Minhajul Quran (TMQ) Lahore chapter distributed food and daily-use items worth Rs 10 million among the lockdown affected families, in the first phase.

TMQ Lahore President Hafiz Ghulam Farid told a meeting here on Monday that arrangements regarding ration distribution in the second phase had also been completed.

On the directions of TMQ Quaid Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, all available resources were being utilised to help the poor people, he added.

Nazim Lahore Ishtiaq Hanif Mughal, Sana-Ullah, Haji Amjad Ali, Mian Mumtaz Hussain and others attended the meeting.