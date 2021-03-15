TMUC collaborates with IPDS for academic excellence

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) to collaborate on research, academic excellence, media and regional business development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) to collaborate on research, academic excellence, media and regional business development.

TMUC is a top international university in Pakistan, specifically an institution of higher learning which is dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional education, said a news release on Monday.

By bringing a range of international qualifications home, TMUC aspires to be recognized as the leading institution for border free education and committed to providing opportunities that exceed the local stream of education to the youth of Pakistan.

IPDS, established in June 2014, is Pakistan-based non-governmental organization, providing strength to Pakistan's effective role in global diplomacy through innovative research, effective advocacy, dialogues series, education modules, consultancy services, well-built and knitted public diplomacy initiatives, and engagements inthe thematic areas of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.