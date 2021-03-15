UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TMUC Collaborates With IPDS For Academic Excellence

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:33 PM

TMUC collaborates with IPDS for academic excellence

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) to collaborate on research, academic excellence, media and regional business development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) to collaborate on research, academic excellence, media and regional business development.

TMUC is a top international university in Pakistan, specifically an institution of higher learning which is dedicated to providing innovative undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional education, said a news release on Monday.

By bringing a range of international qualifications home, TMUC aspires to be recognized as the leading institution for border free education and committed to providing opportunities that exceed the local stream of education to the youth of Pakistan.

IPDS, established in June 2014, is Pakistan-based non-governmental organization, providing strength to Pakistan's effective role in global diplomacy through innovative research, effective advocacy, dialogues series, education modules, consultancy services, well-built and knitted public diplomacy initiatives, and engagements inthe thematic areas of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Education June Border Media Top

Recent Stories

Palestinians condemn Kosovo's embassy in Jerusalem ..

16 minutes ago

Biden's immigration policy takes heat as migrant l ..

16 minutes ago

Foreign Interference in Syria Must End to Allow fo ..

16 minutes ago

EU Lawmaker Urges France to Team Up With Russia to ..

16 minutes ago

Govt wants to strengthen national institutions: Al ..

16 minutes ago

White House Has Reached Out to N. Korea, Received ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.