TMUC Holds Graduation Ceremony Of UK Int'l Undergraduate Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad has organized graduation ceremony of International Undergraduate degree LLB Hons to honour the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff.

The ceremony was held here at H-11/4 Campus to celebrate and acknowledge the diligent efforts of LLB Hons class of 2022 TMUC Islamabad and TMUC Bahria Springs, Rawalpindi, said a news release on Wednesday.

Dean of undergraduate Laws, University of London Simon Askey graced the occasion as chief guest. Saad Wasim, who currently holds the office of Regional Advisor South Asia, University of London International Programs was also present at the ceremony.

Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media and academia were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Founder & CEO The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while apprising the guests of the significance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized international qualifications offered at TMUC.

He also applauded the efforts of the TMUC management and faculty on the successful execution of another academic year.

Simon Askey congratulated the founder & CEO of TMUC on imparting quality international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in themselves and put forward their sincere efforts for the betterment of the country.

He congratulated the young graduates and shared alumni success stories saying he was really impressed by how the graduates shared about their journey as student at TMUC.

Few of the outstanding graduates, Mahnoor Omer, Aizaz Marwat, Linta Jameel and Hassan Farooq also spoke on the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experiences in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan.

