TMUP stages demo against publication of satirical sketches in France

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Tanzeem Mashaikh Uzzam Pakistan (TMUP) on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the publication of satirical sketches of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

A large number of TMUP activists led by Amir Sufi Masood Ahmad Siddiqui participated in the protest.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against France. They also chanted slogans against the publication of blasphemous caricatures in French magazine.

Addressing on the occasion, Provincial president Sahibzada Pir Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqui strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures. He demanded the international community to take notice of the situationand play its due role in preventing such like incidents in future.