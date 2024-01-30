TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the headquarters of Tehreek Nafaze Fiqhe Jafariya (TNFJ) Pakistan, in Satellite Town Rawalpindi.

Talking to journalists on the occasion Chairman Bilawal said that he has come here to revive the relations of the times of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the politics of hate and division is harming Pakistan. We need to be united and we will struggle together for a stronger and better Pakistan.

The head of TNFJ, Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi announced support for the PPP in the upcoming elections. Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari accompanied the Chairman of PPP. Secretary-General TNFJ, Allama Basharat Hussain Imami. Additional SG Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Chairman of political cell Zulfiqar Ali Raja, Secretary public relations Syed Hasan Kazmi and coordinator Syed Ali Mehdi were included in the delegation which met the PPP Chairman.

Responding to questions, Chairman PPP said that the PPP was not in PDM when in the coalition government. We joined the coalition government to reduce the problems the country was facing. Perhaps the other party was not interested. We need to solve our problems unitedly and there is benefit in working together.

Chairman Bilawal said that he does not listen to the speeches of Nawaz Sharif but I have challenged him for a debate as it is a tradition internationally so that everyone can talk about their manifesto. Shehbaz Sharif had said that he wanted to have that debate in Sindh which I had accepted.

I do not know why Mian Sahib is running away from the debate. Pakistan specially Punjab has always supported brave people. Mian Sahib wants to become PM for the fourth time and if he knows about his policies then he should come to Sindh and debate with me in any city of Sindh whether in Gambat, Karachi, or Tharparkar.

Replying to another question Chairman Bilawal said that we have been in politics for the last three generations. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and our government from 2008 to 2013 fulfilled the promises made in our manifestos.

We want to take along everyone who wants the end of politics of hate and division. Why the PML-N is frightened? They say that they are the most popular politicians so why they are troubling PPP workers? Mian Sahib wants to become PM by hook or crook the fourth time but the majority of the population does not want him the PM the fourth time. The PML-N is insecure, he concluded.