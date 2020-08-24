UrduPoint.com
TNFJ Demands Establishment Of Control Room For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

TNFJ demands establishment of Control Room for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqah Jafria (TNFJ) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Monday demanded the government to set up a Control Room to deal with any emergency situation during the processions, and Majalis of Muharramul Harram.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Provincial President TNFJ Maulana Ijlal Haider said that the provincial government had been setting up control room in the month of Muharram for last many years but for this Muharram no such arrangement has been made so far.

He said the Control Room is a single place from where representatives of different departments including the police, fire brigade, ambulance service, civil defense, WSSP and the administration work in coordination to meet with emergency situation.

He said the control room helps address all the issues under one roof and urged the government to take up matter with concerned authorities and direct them to arrange the facility.

Referring to the announcement of government regarding construction of mosque in Kohat district, he said two years have already passed but the land is yet not allocated.

Abul Hassan Qazlibash, Maulana Syed Hussain Muqadasi, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, and Johar Mir Karbalai were also present on the occasion.

