TNFJ issues 16-point code of conduct for Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has announced a 16-point Code of 'Azadari' in connection with the forthcoming month of Muharram ul Haram, here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Ali Masjid Sattleite town, he said that the anti-terrorism act and the National Action Plan should be implemented in its spirit.

He demanded strict action against the banned terrorist groups and their facilitators. Moosavi said that no order should be issued which would deprive the mourners and any citizen of their rights.

The 16-point Code of Azadari issued by the Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya is as under; The government may set up Muharram Azadari Cells at the level of Federal Interior Ministry and provinces and publicise the same at media so that the potential problems of Azadaran could be resolved and these Muharram Cells should remain attached with and coordinate with the Muharram Committee Azadari Cell of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya; The administration at a local and high level should be directed to fully cooperate with 'Azadaran' and organisers of 'Majalis' and 'Azadari' processions so that Azadari rites are performed with honour and dignity; No such order may be enforced that may encroach upon the rights of anyone, the administration should avoid spreading fear and harassment because 'Azadari' is the peaceful protest of the oppressed against oppression and brutality; it is our basic right as enshrined in Pakistan's Constitution; Every provision of the National Action Plan may be implemented to ensure country's law and order and its sustainability, banned groups may be prevented from operating and rulers and politicians should avoid making them their political allies.

Anti-Terrorist Act should be implemented strictly and no one should be allowed to take the law into his hands; It is a matter of concern that innocent, peace-loving and honourable persons having no connection with banned groups have been placed in the Fourth schedule and this practice is still going on.

Therefore, this excessive attitude should be given up; security steps for 'Majalis' and mourning processions should be taken well in advance at sensitive places and lighting and cleanliness arrangements should be made on their routes.

Power and gas load-shedding may not be exercised during the Ashra-e-Muharram.

The organisers of 'Majalis' and processions should also make arrangements for security, lighting and cleanliness themselves; God forbid, if any untoward incident takes place then it may be resolved through the local administration and the local Muharram Committee of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria.

Otherwise, the Control Room of the Markazi Muharram Committee may be approached; The organisers of Majalis and all mourning processions and all countrymen may keep a strict eye on the internal and external enemies and remain alert so as to tackle the ill-desirous elements; The government and media should avoid contact with banned terrorists and their facilitators and discourage them; All schools of thought may preach their beliefs and ideologies in a positive manner and adopt the policy of not leaving their own beliefs and not hurting anyone other's beliefs; Ulema Karaam, Waizeen and Zakireen may preach unity, brotherhood and the message of Hussainiyyat and choose the topics of survival of religion and motherland and security in their addresses; Political parties may keep political activities suspended during the Ashra-e-Muharram and give priority to remembering the Nawasa-e-Rasool (A.S.); Electronic and print media may highlight the sacrifices of the Shuhada-e-Karbala in a positive manner, and avoid promoting indecent programmes.

Musical, dramas and melodious programmes should be suspended during the Ashra-e-Muharram; Discipline and timings may be kept intact during all Majalis-e-Aza and Azadari processions and any activity that may be contrary to the essence of 'Azadari' may be avoided; Women should follow the 'seerat' and character of Mukhaderat-e-Ismat and Taharat while men may follow the seerat and character of pious Sahaba Kubaar (R.A.), and honour and dignity of all Makatab should be respected by all means; The organisers of Majalis may follow the Code of 'Azadari' themselves and also make it binding on others.

Safety measures may be adopted against Covid-19 because precaution is the source of salvation, he added.