TNFJ pays homage to martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leaders of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) Balochistan on the 'Defence Day' paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces who had rendered their lives for protection of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Leaders of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) Balochistan on the 'Defence Day' paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces who had rendered their lives for protection of the country.

A ceremony in this regard was organized here at Hazara Town, attended by President TNFJ Balochistan Engineer Hadi Askari, Information Secretary Tariq Ahmad Jafari and Qari Ghulam Hussain.

They said that the martyrs of the war of 1965 are our national heroes who responded to the enemy with national unity and patriotism.

Speaker in the ceremony noted the defence of Pakistan is invincible and the TNFJ would not compromise on loyalty to the homeland.

They maintained that anti-national elements were targeting security forces personnel and civilians to achieve their nefarious aims saying the suicide attack on FC personnel yesterday was also a link in the same chain.

It cannot weaken the morale of security and people, they noted.