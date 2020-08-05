UrduPoint.com
TNP Holds Protest Rally To Condemn One Year Military Siege Of IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

TNP holds protest rally to condemn one year military siege of IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Tahrik-e-Naujawanan Pakistan (Pakistan Youth Movement) here Wednesday took out a big protest rally to condemn the one-year longest military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The participants of the rally led by Irshad Alam Khan were holding placards and banners urging UN and international community to take serious notice of the one year longest military siege and curfew of IIOJK where thousands of innocent Kashmiris were killed, injured and disabled for life besides deprived of all human rights.

The rally was started from Pir Zakori Square near Provincial Assembly building and marched upto Peshawar Press Club to mark Youm-e-Istehsal.

The participants raised full throated slogans that "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and Indians Gaseeb Fojeo Kashmir Chordo (Indian Occupational Forces leave Kashmir).

Organizer of the rally, Irshad Alam said that hegemonic designs and fascist policies of Modi Government has been stand exposed after stripping IIOJK of its special status followed by military siege that continued even today after passage of one year.

He said it was the responsibility of UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

He said it was India that took Kashmir issue to UN Security Council and later backtracked from its resolutions.

While condemning human rights abuses and extra judicial killings in IIOJK, he said freedom movement in the IIOJK has entered into decisive stage and the day was near when people of the held valley would achieve independence from Indian yoke.

