TNSM Ameer Sufi Muhammad Passes Away After Protracted Illness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

TNSM Ameer Sufi Muhammad passes away after protracted illness

Ameer banned outfit Tehrik e Nifaz e Shariat Muhammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad passed away after protracted illness at his home in village Lal Qila Maidan Lower Dir District, SHO Lal Qila Tauheed Khan informed APP. He was 92

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) Ameer banned outfit Tehrik e Nifaz e Shariat Muhammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad passed away after protracted illness at his home in village Lal Qila Maidan Lower Dir District, SHO Lal Qila Tauheed Khan informed APP. He was 92.

Late Maulana Sufi Muhammad will be buried in ancestral graveyard at 6.30 pm today. Heavy police contingent have been deployed at hid home and funeral site avoid the possibility of any mishap. The aged TNSM Chief was suffering from Sugar, kidney disease and urine problem since long time.

Maulana Sufi Muhammad was father in law of TTP Chief Maulana Fazlullah.

Late Maulana Sufi Muhammad had formed TNSM in early nineties for the implementation of nifaz e shariat.

Sufi Muhammad had been was arrested in July 2009 and charged in 24 cases of terrorism. He was released from jail in January 2018 after his arrest and subsequent imprisonment in 2009 for hate speech against the government.

The TNSM chief had been imprisoned since his arrest when the final phase of a military operation against militants was launched in the Malakand region.

