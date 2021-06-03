UrduPoint.com
To Boost Up Per Acre, Per Animal Productivity Prerequisite For Food Security: UAF VC

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that it was prerequisite to boost up per acre agricultural productivity and per animal livestock production for vertical growth in order to ensure food security

He was presiding over deans and directors meeting at syndicate room here on Thursday.

He urged agricultural, livestock and veterinary scientists to pace up their research work on war-footing for a better agricultural future.

He said that the university, being the mother of all agricultural university in the subcontinent, had always played a key role in addressing the agricultural and livestock issues.

