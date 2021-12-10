To celebrate Christmas festival preparations kicked off

(@FahadShabbir)

With the advent of December, Christian community has kicked off their preparations to celebrate the most important festival of the year ' Christmas's across the Sukkur division

Talking to APP on Friday, Principal of the Saint Marry`s Higher Secondary school Sukkur, Ms Rizie Sister said they are thankful to Sukkur administration, for special security measures through home department to provide security to the Churches. He said that the main Churches would be decorated and a grand function would be held to celebrate Christmas.

The Christmas tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations for the people belonging to the Christian faith.

With the world becoming a global village, the spirit of Christmas crosses borders and people can see how enthusiastically the festival is celebrate at different places.