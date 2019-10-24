UrduPoint.com
To End Pollution Top Priority: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

To end pollution top priority: Minister

Punjab Minister for Environment, Bao Muhammad Rizwan Thursday said it was top priority of the government to end pollution from the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Environment, Bao Muhammad Rizwan Thursday said it was top priority of the government to end pollution from the country.

He expressed these views while addressing smog related meeting at the DC's Office.

He said that the government would take stern action against those industries and bricks kilns which would cause pollution.

He said the Punjab government had took a number of steps to control smog and directed health administration to ensure availability of anti-smog medicines.

DC Dr Umer Sher Chatha, DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, ADC (General) Mian Ahsan Riafque and others were also present.

