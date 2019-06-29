UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

To Enhance Cotton Production; Technical Assistance, Information Provided To Farmers: DG Pest Warning

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:06 PM

To enhance cotton production; technical assistance, information provided to farmers: DG Pest Warning

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Zafar Yaab Haider said that technical assistance and guideline was being imparted to farmers with an objective to enhance cotton production, across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Zafar Yaab Haider said that technical assistance and guideline was being imparted to farmers with an objective to enhance cotton production, across the province.

While talking to farmers in Jampur, DG Khan and Rajanpur, here on Saturday he said that additional secretary agriculture Punjab including other official were visiting different areas to boost cotton crop. They were focusing on remedial steps and other problems of farmers.

He said that strict monitoring was being done to ensure sale of quality pesticides and fertilizers, in the markets.

He also stressed famers to eliminate weeds from cotton crops as early as possible for maximum output.

DG said that government had offered subsidy on cotton seeds and fertilizer and it would surely facilitate the farmers. He informed that PB Ropes were also given to farmers to control pink bollworms.

He maintained that balanced use of fertilizers was vital for enhanced production.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale Rajanpur Jampur Market Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

SSP Operations for comprehensive crack down agains ..

1 minute ago

Geneva braces for large demo against Cameroon pres ..

1 minute ago

Gasly under pressure, Red Bull facing uncertainty

10 minutes ago

Food exports dip 4pc to US $ 4272 mln in 11 months ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Details Available on Planned Putin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.