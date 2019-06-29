To enhance cotton production; technical assistance, information provided to farmers: DG Pest Warning

Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Zafar Yaab Haider said that technical assistance and guideline was being imparted to farmers with an objective to enhance cotton production, across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Director General Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Zafar Yaab Haider said that technical assistance and guideline was being imparted to farmers with an objective to enhance cotton production, across the province.

While talking to farmers in Jampur, DG Khan and Rajanpur, here on Saturday he said that additional secretary agriculture Punjab including other official were visiting different areas to boost cotton crop. They were focusing on remedial steps and other problems of farmers.

He said that strict monitoring was being done to ensure sale of quality pesticides and fertilizers, in the markets.

He also stressed famers to eliminate weeds from cotton crops as early as possible for maximum output.

DG said that government had offered subsidy on cotton seeds and fertilizer and it would surely facilitate the farmers. He informed that PB Ropes were also given to farmers to control pink bollworms.

He maintained that balanced use of fertilizers was vital for enhanced production.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon and other officials were also present.