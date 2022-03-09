UrduPoint.com

To Ensure Free, Fair LB Elections Utilize All Resources: DIG Hazara

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Wednesday said we would utilize all resources to ensure free, fair and transparent local body upcoming elections in the district Battagram

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the DPO Office regarding the provision of foolproof security for LB elections.

The DIG directed District Police Officer (DPO) to strictly enforce the election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), SDPOs must visit sensitive and most sensitive polling stations, install Close Circuit tv Cameras (CCTV) and take stern action against the elements those are trying to sabotage the peaceful electoral process, adding he said.

Mirwais Niaz while directing the DPO Battagram said that arrange communication system in the areas of the district where mobile services are not available. He also directed to ensure enforcement of ECP instructions for the LB elections.

Take action against the show of arms, aerial and celebratory firing and keep an eye on the people who were involved in any illegal activity previously, adding the DIG said.

He said that kick off search and strike operations in all areas before the elections, police should allow voters after a complete body search to enter the polling stations, suspicious persons and suspicious movements should be closely monitored, such persons should be immediately brought to the notice of their senior officers.

