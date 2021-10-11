To hide corruption, opposition blaming national institutions: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that opposition was blaming others and dishonoring to the national institutions merely to hide their corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government highlighted the Kashmir cause at international level at every forum but some elements criticizing the great efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farrukh said that former Chairman Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazul ur Rehman had not highlighted Kashmir issue in his tenure and now he is blaming PTI government.

Farrukh said that the government is always ready to work with the opposition to address national issues but the opposition is not interested to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country.

To a question he said that the government played best role for the political stability in Afghanistan and law and order situation in the country as peaceful Afghanistan is in the favor of Pakistan.

The Minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have no agenda and its a waste of time and an attempt to mislead the citizen against PTI government and its leadership.

He said that PML-N leadership is now divided in the different parts and blaming other political parties for the mess they created.

The Minister suggested that all political parties should come forward and work for the development of the country.