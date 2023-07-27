To hold new 'Census' delays elections 8 to 10 months not possible: Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said it would not be possible to delay elections on the basis of holding a new 'Census' by demanding establishing new parties.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira informed that the process of electoral reforms was already started and the election commission was busy in the preparation of conducting elections at its specific time and period.

Replying to a question, he said delaying elections would not be favorable for the country's stability and PML-N was also not in favor to delay the process at any cost.

"The caretaker setup has a huge responsibility to run a country in an appropriate manner," he added.

Kaira said, "If the new Census notification issue then it will not stop the process of elections." "In the caretaker setup, politicians need to come and participate in it and performed with a huge responsibility.""As many of them performed responsibilities beyond the limits country stability lay on the constitution and rule of law of the country," he concluded.