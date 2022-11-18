UrduPoint.com

To Keep Sialkot Clean,Green First Priority: SWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

To keep Sialkot Clean,Green first priority: SWMC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Convener Chaudhry Shah Nawaz has said to keep Sialkot clean and green is my first priority and work is going on in various union councils on an emergency basis.

A plan was prepared regarding the ongoing Clean and Green Sialkot campaign in the city, he expressed these views during a meeting here on Friday. Operation Manager Agha Dawood and others were also present.

Shah Nawaz said instructions had been issued to the staff and no effort would be spared forcleanliness in the city.

