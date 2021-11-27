To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an exhibition organized by Arts Council Karachi and The World of Art Organization

An exhibition on handicrafts of persons with disabilities was organized at Arts Council Karachi Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration with The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and The World of Art Organization, various special schools in Karachi and organizations working for special persons, and a large number of disabled people participated in the event, various decorative items based on the skills of special persons, Praised by visitors

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021) An exhibition on handicrafts of persons with disabilities was organized at Arts Council Karachi Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration with The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and The World of Art Organization, various special schools in Karachi and organizations working for special persons, and a large number of disabled people participated in the event, various decorative items based on the skills of special persons, Praised by visitors.

Various competitions were also organized on the occasion, which included painting, pottery and other crafts competitions.

The World of Art’s CEO Aliza Manim Qazi thanked the Arts Council of Pakistan and said that The President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah has fully supported us in organizing the event, she said the purpose of organizing this program is to highlight that Special persons have been blessed with special skills by Allah, we need only to provide a platform to skilled special persons where they can harness their skills.