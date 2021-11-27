UrduPoint.com

To Mark International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, An Exhibition Organized By Arts Council Karachi And The World Of Art Organization

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, an exhibition organized by Arts Council Karachi and The World of Art Organization

An exhibition on handicrafts of persons with disabilities was organized at Arts Council Karachi Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration with The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and The World of Art Organization, various special schools in Karachi and organizations working for special persons, and a large number of disabled people participated in the event, various decorative items based on the skills of special persons, Praised by visitors

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021) An exhibition on handicrafts of persons with disabilities was organized at Arts Council Karachi Jaun Elia Lawn in collaboration with The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and The World of Art Organization, various special schools in Karachi and organizations working for special persons, and a large number of disabled people participated in the event, various decorative items based on the skills of special persons, Praised by visitors.

Various competitions were also organized on the occasion, which included painting, pottery and other crafts competitions.

The World of Art’s CEO Aliza Manim Qazi thanked the Arts Council of Pakistan and said that The President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah has fully supported us in organizing the event, she said the purpose of organizing this program is to highlight that Special persons have been blessed with special skills by Allah, we need only to provide a platform to skilled special persons where they can harness their skills.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Event

Recent Stories

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

Countries convene for pandemic treaty talks

6 minutes ago
 Maryam failed to produce London flats' receipts: F ..

Maryam failed to produce London flats' receipts: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 At Least 1 Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Ukrai ..

At Least 1 Dead in Gas Explosion in Southern Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

Gold prices decline by Rs2400 per tola

9 minutes ago
 Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Be ..

Australia No 8 Valetini gets three-week ban for Beard tackle

9 minutes ago
 7 outlaws held during raid

7 outlaws held during raid

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.