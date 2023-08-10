To mark "National Minorities Day-2023" cake cutting ceremony to be held on Aug 11

A cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate "National Minorities Day-2023" will be held at Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi office on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate "National Minorities Day-2023" will be held at Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi office on Friday.

According to a handout issued here, Adil Gull, Paster Greece of God Church Ministry, and members of Divisional Peace Committee Rawalpindi besides other representatives of minorities will participate in the event.

The declaration to mark National Minorities Day was adopted as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to help secure those belonging to religious, linguistic, national or ethnic minority groups.

It is to be mentioned here that the government of Pakistan declared 11 August as National Minority Day in 2009.

It has always been the endeavour of the government to safeguard the fundamental rights, safety, security, honour, life, liberty and prosperity of minorities in line with the historic speech of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.