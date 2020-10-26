UrduPoint.com
To Mark Oct 27 As Black Day, GB Govt Chalks Out Comprehensive Program

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has chalked out a massive and comprehensive program to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' in all ten districts of GB to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, facing brutalities from Indian forces and government for the last 73 years

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has chalked out a massive and comprehensive program to mark October 27 as 'Black Day' in all ten districts of GB to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, facing brutalities from Indian forces and government for the last 73 years.

On this unfortunate day the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, past year suspending the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

All arrangements has been finalized to observe the day for highlighting Indian brutalities and massive human rights violations.

Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the province following the COVID-19 SOPs.

Through these gatherings,rallies, walks and protest, people and government of Gilgit Baltistan will highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

