To Meet Needs Of Food Insecurity No Less Than A Challenge: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Revenue Minister Mohammad Asim Kurd Gailu on Monday said that the rate of food insecurity in Pakistan is approximately sixteen percent. To meet the needs of all individuals in such a large population is no less than a challenge.
He said this while addressing an awareness workshop at the Agricultural College Quetta, organized by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, on the occasion of the seventh Agriculture and Livestock Census.
The minister said agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan's economy, as a large portion of the Pakistani population is associated with it. Our canal system is considered among the best in the world.
The current government is striving to provide as much facilitation as possible to our farmers and those involved in the livestock business. Accurate statistics are necessary for this purpose. Solid planning is needed for the adequate supply of food and the development of the agricultural sector in Pakistan.
He further emphasized that the Statistics Department should identify the obstacles hindering the progress of those involved in agriculture and livestock businesses and carry out accurate censuses to facilitate farmers and livestock owners.
These plans should be shared with the central and provincial governments to put the country's agriculture and livestock business on the path to development.
Earlier, Census Chief Naeem Uz Zafar of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics briefed the participants on the objectives and benefits of the workshop, census, and statistics related to agriculture and livestock.
Provincial Secretary for Industries Noor Ahmed Perkani, Principal of Agricultural College Lutfullah, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal (IS) of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and a large number of students from various NGOs and Agricultural College participated in the event.
APP/ask
