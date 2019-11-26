UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

To Observe Meritocracy In State Institutions Is Only Solution Of Many A Problem: Shah Farman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

To observe meritocracy in state institutions is only solution of many a problem: Shah Farman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday said the incumbent government was not responsible for inflation in the country but it was using all out efforts to control price hike through its prudent policies.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the government was making efforts to implement meritocracy in all the state institutions as it was only the solution of many a problem.

He said the country would not forget the sacrifices of tribal people during the war on terror. The government had planned to bring them in the mainstream at par with other provinces as it had allocated a huge budget for their development and prosperity, he added.

The governor said good governance was essential for providing health and education facilities without any discrimination and the government would not make any compromise on it.

Replying to a question, he said peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan as it was linked with prosperity and development of the country.

He said Pakistan was securing its boarders with fencing to stop terrorism in the country, adding development in Pakistan was linked with the peace in Afghanistan.

To another question, he urged the international community to support Pakistan for returning Afghan refugees in their country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated massive funds for the development projects in the tribal districts, the governor said.

He expressed the hope that hitherto backward and neglected tribal areas would soon witness development in all sectors of life.

A better system of governance had been established under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Budget Price All Government Refugee PTV

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

35 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

50 minutes ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

1 hour ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

1 hour ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.