To observe meritocracy in state institutions is only solution of many a problem: Shah Farman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday said the incumbent government was not responsible for inflation in the country but it was using all out efforts to control price hike through its prudent policies.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said the government was making efforts to implement meritocracy in all the state institutions as it was only the solution of many a problem.

He said the country would not forget the sacrifices of tribal people during the war on terror. The government had planned to bring them in the mainstream at par with other provinces as it had allocated a huge budget for their development and prosperity, he added.

The governor said good governance was essential for providing health and education facilities without any discrimination and the government would not make any compromise on it.

Replying to a question, he said peaceful Afghanistan was in favour of Pakistan as it was linked with prosperity and development of the country.

He said Pakistan was securing its boarders with fencing to stop terrorism in the country, adding development in Pakistan was linked with the peace in Afghanistan.

To another question, he urged the international community to support Pakistan for returning Afghan refugees in their country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated massive funds for the development projects in the tribal districts, the governor said.

He expressed the hope that hitherto backward and neglected tribal areas would soon witness development in all sectors of life.

A better system of governance had been established under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country, he added.