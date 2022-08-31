To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Elements who poison the people related to the defence institutions are being badly exposed when the relief projects of these institutions come to light Deputy Secretary Information PMLQ

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -31 Aug, 2022) Muslim League Q Deputy Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press briefing regarding the recent flood disasters that instead of fighting for power, political parties need to sit at a table to strengthen the structure of the state.

He has said that it is not enough to call it a disaster in the flood situation, it can also be seen to a large extent due to the irregularity and mismanagement of the past governments, which can be seen in the practical evidence of the mismanagement of not storing excess water.

Comes The nefarious conspiracy against the construction of new dams is a practical example of this. To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.

The helplessness and unconsciousness of this nation over the baseless objections related to its construction is deplorable.

Nations in the world are busy creating revolution through new constructions, while the infrastructure of Pakistan has become indebted to the priorities of politics and personal interests. He further said that the most important thing at this time is the strength of the state structure.

Without a strong economy and an impregnable defence, no state can achieve its goals. The elements who poison the people related to the defence institutions are being badly exposed when the relief projects of these institutions come to light