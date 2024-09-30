- Home
- Pakistan
- To promote health and cleanliness WASH programe is important for district Battagram: Asif Ali
To Promote Health And Cleanliness WASH Programe Is Important For District Battagram: Asif Ali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan on Monday chaired District Coordination Committee meeting to review ongoing efforts and future strategies aimed at improving health and cleanliness in the district, at his office.
It was attended by the heads of various departments and other key stakeholders. During the meeting, the Project Manager of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative from Human Appeal, in collaboration with UNICEF, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of the current sanitation projects.
He outlined that over the next three months, intensified measures would be implemented to further enhance cleanliness in the area. The project aims to eliminate the practice of open defecation and raise public awareness on health and hygiene issues.
Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan commended the efforts of the WASH project, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the welfare of the community.
He urged all relevant departments to fully cooperate in these projects to ensure that Battagram becomes a cleaner and healthier district.
The committee members collectively expressed their determination to make Battagram an exemplary district in terms of health and sanitation.
They stressed the need to not only focus on improving infrastructure but also to run effective public awareness campaigns to engage the community in maintaining cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Chairman felicitates MCCI newly-elected president2 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit2 minutes ago
-
PHC reshuffles 165 KP Judges2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses women empowerment, police recruitment in KP2 minutes ago
-
Rabi Kisan Mela to begin at UAF on Oct 12 minutes ago
-
IGHDS stresses to give rights to older people12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
CM taking priority steps for prosperity of farmers: Minister12 minutes ago
-
CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
PHA to establish public libraries in Sargodha parks22 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves three development schemes22 minutes ago
-
PTI in severe panic after two flop public meetings: Azma22 minutes ago