To Promote Health And Cleanliness WASH Programe Is Important For District Battagram: Asif Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan on Monday chaired District Coordination Committee meeting to review ongoing efforts and future strategies aimed at improving health and cleanliness in the district, at his office.

It was attended by the heads of various departments and other key stakeholders. During the meeting, the Project Manager of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative from Human Appeal, in collaboration with UNICEF, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of the current sanitation projects.

He outlined that over the next three months, intensified measures would be implemented to further enhance cleanliness in the area. The project aims to eliminate the practice of open defecation and raise public awareness on health and hygiene issues.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan commended the efforts of the WASH project, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the welfare of the community.

He urged all relevant departments to fully cooperate in these projects to ensure that Battagram becomes a cleaner and healthier district.

The committee members collectively expressed their determination to make Battagram an exemplary district in terms of health and sanitation.

They stressed the need to not only focus on improving infrastructure but also to run effective public awareness campaigns to engage the community in maintaining cleanliness.

