To Protect The Natural Beauty Of The River Kunhar And Other Streams KDA And Star Hydro Power Company Inks MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In order to avoid disposing of animal remains in the River Kunhar and streams during Eid al-Azha and preserving the natural beauty of the Kaghan Valley and protect the Boi Dam, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boi Dam administration and Star Hydro Power Company.
Under this agreement, the company's General Manager, Muhammad Atif, visited the KDA headquarters and met with Deputy Director Amin ul Hassan.
During the meeting, they discussed a cleanliness plan for the valley during Eid al-Azha. As part of this plan, more than 3,000 special biodegradable bags will be distributed at various locations in Kaghan Valley through the collaboration of Star Hydro Power Company and KDA.
The Deputy Director appealed to the public to bring the remains to designated KDA locations for proper disposal by the staff. This measure will protect the valley from environmental pollution and foul odors during the tourist season.
He highlighted that disposing of animal remains in the Kunhar River can negatively impact the performance of the national asset, the Boi Dam, by increasing water contamination, which would require significant government expenditure for cleaning. Moreover, polluted river water poses threats to aquatic life.
He mentioned that announcements in mosques, KDA vehicles, and through local community leaders will be made to raise awareness among people.
Deputy Director Amin ul Hassan further informed that two camps will be established in the upper and lower valley to collect the remains.
Garbage trucks will be stationed near populated areas for easy disposal of remains, and lime will be used at certain collection points.
He emphasized that KDA, in collaboration with Star Hydro Power Company, will make every effort to prevent the disposal of remains in the Kunhar River, streams, and open areas. He urged the public to cooperate with KDA staff to ensure proper disposal of animal remains.
