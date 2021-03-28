UrduPoint.com
To Protect Young Generation From Infectious Diseases: Deworming Campaign From April 5

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 0.9 million children between 5 to 14 years of age will get free of cost deworming tablets during a five-day-long drive being started from April 5 to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jawad Khalid told APP,that the drive would help overcome malnutrition and intestinal infections among the children as abdominal worms could cause several diseases.

The DHO said that children working at different places would also be given medicines besides those studying in seminaries and schools.

Dr Jawad said that drive would not be compromised despite prevailing COVID-19 situation,adding parasitic worms have debilitating consequences on the health and education of children, and on their long-term earning potential.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

It is pertinent to mention, that "the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 1.5 billion people, or nearly 1 in 4 of the world's population, are infected globally with soil-transmitted helminths, with over 835 million children in need of treatment. These infections result from poor sanitation and hygiene conditions, and tend to have the highest prevalence in children of school-going age. The consequences of chronic worm infections in children are both widespread and debilitating. Worm infections interfere with nutrient uptake, can lead to anaemia, malnourishment , and impaired mental and physical development, and pose a serious threat to children's health, education, and productivity. Infected children are too sick or tired to concentrate at school, or to attend at all. There is a strong body of evidence supporting the benefits of school-based deworming, which include decreased school absenteeism, improved nutrition and cognition, and higher earnings in adulthood"./395

