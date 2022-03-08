To resolve public grievances; our top priority: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public grievances on priority and to protect the lives and property of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public grievances on priority and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas during a khuli kacheri (open court) held at Central Police Office, listened the issues and grievances of public as well as retired and serving officials, said a press release.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity would be tolerated in this regard" he maintained.

During the khuli kacheri, Islamabad Police chief listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to facilitate public.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.