UrduPoint.com

To Serve Humanity, A Way To Worship God: Chairman PRCS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 07:14 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari on Thursday said that service and help to humanity is a way to worship Allah.

In a press statement issued here, he said that the distribution of rations and relief goods in the flood-affected areas during the holy month of Ramazan is a distinction for the Pakistan Red Crescent.

He said that the Pakistan Red Crescent Society will play its role in rehabilitating flood victims and rebuilding infrastructure.

Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Red Crescent Society staff and volunteers working in the flood-affected areas.

