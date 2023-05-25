To show profound love with martyrs, duty of every patriot Pakistani: PML-N leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :District president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maik Mohabat Awan Thursday highlighting the significance of observing 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' stated that every patriot considers their duty to show profound love for those who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

He expressed these views while chairing a special meeting of PML-N Abbottabad to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. Malik Mohabat Awan reiterated the commitment that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan forces.

Malik Awan strongly condemned the May 9 riots, and destruction of national assets and considered it as hostility towards the country.

General Secretary PML-N district Abbottabad Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi said that the armed forces are the guarantee of our country's defense. He mentioned that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when, under the pretext of protests, the monuments and statues of martyrs were vandalised.

Zulfiqar Abbassi said that the Pakistani armed forces are the pride of every patriot, and all patriotic Pakistanis stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.