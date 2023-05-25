UrduPoint.com

To Show Profound Love With Martyrs, Duty Of Every Patriot Pakistani: PML-N Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 07:05 PM

To show profound love with martyrs, duty of every patriot Pakistani: PML-N leader

District president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maik Mohabat Awan Thursday highlighting the significance of observing 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' stated that every patriot considers their duty to show profound love for those who laid their lives while protecting the motherland

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :District president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maik Mohabat Awan Thursday highlighting the significance of observing 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' stated that every patriot considers their duty to show profound love for those who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

He expressed these views while chairing a special meeting of PML-N Abbottabad to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan. Malik Mohabat Awan reiterated the commitment that the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan forces.

Malik Awan strongly condemned the May 9 riots, and destruction of national assets and considered it as hostility towards the country.

General Secretary PML-N district Abbottabad Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi said that the armed forces are the guarantee of our country's defense. He mentioned that May 9 was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan when, under the pretext of protests, the monuments and statues of martyrs were vandalised.

Zulfiqar Abbassi said that the Pakistani armed forces are the pride of every patriot, and all patriotic Pakistanis stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Riots Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Muslim All Love

Recent Stories

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takr ..

GU organizes rally in connection with 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada'

21 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions a ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposes of petitions against arrest of Maleeka Bokha ..

23 seconds ago
 RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

RPO visits residences of martyrs to pay tribute

24 seconds ago
 Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

Police official gunned down in Suhbatpur

26 seconds ago
 KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be imp ..

KMC Sports Complex Baldia Town Saeedabad to be improved: Administrator

28 seconds ago
 ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

ATC terminates bail petitions of PTI leaders

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.