Tobacco causes lungs, heart diseases in early ages: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Monday organized a webinar titled 'commit to quit' in connection with the World No Tobacco Day under the auspices of the University's Anti-Narcotics Society and Disease Awareness and Prevention Society.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest at the webinar hosted by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, while students and teachers attended it online via zoom.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said smoking or use of tobacco in any form is a serious threat to human health. It causes cancer, lungs diseases, heart attacks and diabetes in early ages, she observed.

The SACM said increasing trend of smoking amongst the younger generation is a matter of serious concern and it is the collective social responsibility of the media, educational institutions, government and parents to come forward to check the unhealthy activities.

In reply to questions by students, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there is a complete ban on telecasting smoking or use of taboo scenes in dramas and films, but there is a need to ensure effective check on this ban by the sensor board and other government institutions.

In reply to another question, the Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister admitted that tobacco having health costs is also one biggest source of revenue for the government. However, she said that the government needs to focus on exporting tobacco.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said GCU told students the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office has announced the World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan which is the result of the government's effective anti-tobacco policies.

The Vice Chancellor also spoke about different initiatives taken to make the GCU a drug-free and no-smoking campus, saying, "The University is strictly screening and monitoring cafeteria staff and hawkers outside the campus, besides engaging students in surveillance of 'suspicious activities'."