Tobacco Company Directed To Clear Arrears Of Growers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Thursday directed tobacco companies for making formal arrangements for provision of awareness related training to growers.

Presiding over a tobacco related meeting in his office in Mardan , he further directed Universal Tobacco Company for payment of all outstanding of growers by March 31.

Beside, the officials of Pakistan Tobacco board (PTB) and officers of Labour Department, the representatives of Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC), Khyber Tobacco Company, Universal Tobacco Company and growers ' organizations attended the meeting.

The commissioner added that the company lacking tobacco purchase quota to avoid purchase and directed the concerned tobacco companies for resolution of the problems of growers in transparent manner.

He said that the provincial government was taking solid and practical steps for the socio-economic uplift of tobacco growers in the province.

