Tobacco Control Cell Established In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Tobacco Control Cell established in Faisalabad

The district administration established a Tobacco Control Cell to ensure implementation on anti smoke laws in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : The district administration established a Tobacco Control Cell to ensure implementation on anti smoke laws in the district.

A spokesman for the local administration on Thursday said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali would be incharge of the cell while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Asima Ejaz Cheema will work as an implementation incharge.

He said Deputy Director General Health/Project Director Tobacco Free City and Project Manager Cell will be members whereas District Coordinator Tobacco Control Siddiqul Hasan will be a coordinator.

He said the cell would arrange seminars at government and private departments besides educational institutes, hospitals, transport stands, hotels, parks and other public places to create awareness about harms of smoking.

