Tobacco growers demand reviving old method of Voucher Cash

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) ::Tobacco growers of district Swabi on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration demanding of Pakistan Tobacco Corporation (PTC) to revive the old method of Voucher Cash.

The protest that was held in Shewa adda was attended by representatives of various associations of tobacco growers.

Addressing the protestors, Central Chairman Tobacco Growers Association of Pakistan, Liaqat Yousafzai demanded of PTC to revive the old method of voucher cash keeping in view problems of growers. He said problems and issues of growers should be considered and resolved on priority basis.

They also announced holding of a public meeting near PTC purchasing center Roshanpura, Mansabdar Swabi on July 14.