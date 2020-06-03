Tobacco growers propose increase in FED from Rs. 10 to 500 to curb illicit cigarette trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Tobacco farmers from Buner, Swabi, Shergarh and Yar Hussain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said that government and media are being misled by some corners regarding advance FED on tobacco manufacturing.

While addressing a press conference at Peshawar Press Club, General Secretary Buner Grower Association, Anwer Khan told media that farmers do not pay advance FED of Rs. 10/KG (currently) on tobacco as the amount is to be paid by manufacturers who process green leaf at Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) for manufacturing cigarettes.

Farmer's job is finished after selling the tobacco to manufacturer, after which the manufacturer proceeds to GLT for processing of this tobacco, he added.

In addition, he mentioned that we are also protected by law as well as it clearly states in the Finance Bill 2018-2019 that a farmer is not liable to pay Advance FED, which is collected at the GLT stage.

In 2018, the PTI Government decided to increase this advance tax of Rs. 10/KG� to Rs. 300/kg in the mini budget so to increase the cost of tax evasion for the illicit manufacturers.

Manufacturers were bound to pay this tax and it was an adjustable FED, which could be claimed later when the manufacturer would pay his final liability to the government.

However, illicit cigarette manufacturers who do not want to declare their purchases in order to evade tax saw this as a problem as their cost of tax evasion had increased and they decided use the narrative that we farmers are paying this tax and with the use the power corridors of national and provincial assemblies, they ran an extensive campaign.

When asked a question about why they are concerned regarding this issue if it does not have any affect on them whether the advanced FED is increased or decreased, they replied that with the decrease in the advance adjustable FED on cigarette manufacturers, this reduced the cost of tax evasion for the illicit cigarette manufacturers and their sales started increasing as we have seen in the past year.

This does not only affect the Government exchequer in revenues but also affects us.

When their sales start increasing, they start purchasing more tobacco and they do not give us a good rate for our produce, furthermore their payment terms are also delayed by months.

We are poor people who survive only from the revenue we earn from our tobacco produce, which is why we are protesting against the Government taking any measure that will help increase the illicit cigarette trade.

We want legitimate businesses to rise as they contribute to the Government exchequer, they give us the best rates for our produce and more we receive our payments in few days.

While commenting on the issue, local grower Abdus Salam Bacha from Shergarh area of Mardan said that there are certain tobacco farmers who are deceptively supporting the stance of illicit cigarette manufacturers by saying that advance FED will hurt the farmers, which is not true at all.

We as farmers sell our tobacco to the manufacturers and the manufacturers process this tobacco through GLT to manufacture cigarettes.

We as farmers do not manufacture cigarettes, then why would we go to GLT for processing? he asked.

This certain group of farmers who are supporting the stance of illicit cigarette manufacturers are in fact supporting a crime and this crime is in shape of tax evasion which can otherwise go to the Government and can be used for the betterment of this country.

We are part of an industry that can potentially give more to the government and we want it to be spent on the betterment of our areas too.

We are happy that the Government has realized this tactic of tax evaders and is considering to increase this tax to more than Rs. 500/kg in the upcoming budget.

The tax evading tobacco mafia has again initiated this malicious campaign and are trying to mislead the government by using the same tactic.

We request the Government and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to increase this tax to Rs. 500/kg so that their business do not prosper, this is for our betterment as well as we will get to do business only with the multinational companies who have always abided by the law and have never done any wrong to us.