Tobacco growers protest against additional tax

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The tobacco growers of Swabi district on Friday staged a protest and urged the authorities to withdraw additional tax imposed on tobacco.

The protesters blocked Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway for some time and said that the agriculture sector was facing a recession.

The hardships of farmers had increased due to the imposition of Rs 390 per kg additional tax on tobacco, they added.

They said that recent rain and floods had also negatively impacted the tobacco crop and imposition of additional tax in existing scenario was unjust.