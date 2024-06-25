Open Menu

Tobacco Industry Enjoys More Profits Despite Of Suffering Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Tobacco industry enjoys more profits despite of suffering economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child SPARC, in a recent press release showed concerns over tobacco industry enjoying more profits while national economy suffers.

The recent developments surrounding the Finance Bill for the fiscal year 2024-2025 have indeed sparked significant controversy, particularly concerning its implications for public health and fiscal policy. At the center of this debate is the provision that raises the cut-off price for low-tier tobacco brands from PKR 125 to 177, a move projected to result in a substantial 120 billion profit boost for the tobacco industry.

Malik Imran Ahmad, country head Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK) said that, this decision has drawn sharp criticism for several reasons. Initially, it is seen as prioritizing the profitability of the tobacco sector over broader public health concerns. Tobacco use is strongly linked to numerous health issues, including heart disease, cancer, and respiratory diseases, which impose a heavy burden on healthcare systems and contribute to premature mortality.

Furthermore, the increased profits for the tobacco industry come at the expense of potential revenue streams that could be used to fund healthcare and public welfare initiatives.

By potentially reducing tax revenues that could be derived from higher-priced cigarettes, there are concerns about the impact on government budgets and the ability to fund essential services.

Moreover, the decision raises questions about the government's commitment to tobacco control measures and public health promotion. Many countries have adopted policies aimed at reducing tobacco consumption through taxation and regulation, which not only discourage smoking but also generate revenue for health programs and stabilize national economy.

Dr. Khalil Ahmad, program manager (SPARC) said, while the Finance Bill's provision may enhance profitability within the tobacco industry, its implications for public health and fiscal policy are significant and contentious. The debate underscores the delicate balance governments must strike between economic interests, public health priorities to save Pakistani children and youth from addiction and disease and sustainable fiscal management.

