UrduPoint.com

Tobacco Industry Worsening Global Pollution, Deforestation, Says Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, deforestation, says expert

The tobacco industry and tobacco consumption are exacerbating soil, air and water pollution, along with deforestation, according to an expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The tobacco industry and tobacco consumption are exacerbating soil, air and water pollution, along with deforestation, according to an expert.

"The tobacco industry is one of the main causes of global deforestation, since it cuts down trees to create an area for tobacco plants, which need a lot of insecticides that end up destroying the soil," Gabriela Jimenez, an expert at the Ecology Institute of Mexico's National Autonomous University, said.

Given that the tobacco industry costs the globe 600 million trees every year, Jimenez said the impact is "a dramatic environmental loss because trees produce oxygen, purify the air and create fertile soil," China news service reported .

One of the problems seriously affecting the environment is the disposal of millions of cigarette butts, generally thrown by smokers on the ground, said the expert.

"When it rains, they (cigarette butts) are swept into sewers and contaminate water sources such as rivers, lakes and seas," she said, adding that cigarette butts can take up to 10 years to decompose, as most cigarette filters are composed of cellulose acetate, a form of plastic.

To protect the environment, smokers "could do their part by picking up cigarette butts," said Jimenez.

Related Topics

Water China Mexico Industry Million Rains

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

9 minutes ago
 US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Curr ..

US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Current Fire Lines' - Blinken

9 minutes ago
 NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Postur ..

NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Posture But Sees No Changes - Stolte ..

9 minutes ago
 Senate body approves bill for special persons' acc ..

Senate body approves bill for special persons' access to media

9 minutes ago
 Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

9 minutes ago
 Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps ..

Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps Regarding Policy on Russia - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.