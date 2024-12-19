Tobacco industry’s promotional tactics luring youth towards vaping, nicotine addiction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The tobacco industry’s promotional tactics including catchy lucky draw schemes, advertising flavoured e-cigarettes, substantial incentives to retailor and distributors are luring young generation towards nicotine addiction through vaping and use of velo pouches.

“By applying devious tactics of `Harm Reduction’ narrative, the tobacco industry is extensively advertising electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products and nicotine filled velo pouches as tools for quitting smoking,” warns public health experts.

The attractive advertisement campaign involving display of colourful posters, prominent display of products at stores and announcing of catchy lucky draws is fast inducing youth towards nicotine addiction, they added.

“Through advertising and promotional tactics employed by tobacco companies at retailers, the youth are targeted for increasing sale through encouraging uptake of tobacco products,” finds a research paper released by the Institute for Global Tobacco Control (IGTC) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health (USA).

The paper highlights finding of Tobacco Free Kids campaign which shed light on the advertising and promotional tactics employed by tobacco companies at retailers that appear to target children to encourage uptake of tobacco products.

The Tobacco Free Kids was an offshoot of Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets initiative that offers invaluable evidence to strengthen forward-looking tobacco control regulations that protect children from tobacco industry marketing.

In Big Tobacco, Tiny Targets campaign, trained data collectors monitored 268 tobacco retail points of sale (POS) within 100 meters of 133 schools in eight cities including Islamabad, Murree, Larkana, Peshawar, Hafizabad, PindiBhattian, JalalpurBhattian, and Shakar Dara.

The research documented fourpoint-of-sale marketing tactics that were most often observed both in Pakistan and globally, positioning cigarettes near snacks and drinks popular among children, placing of tobacco advertisements at children’s eye level, selling and advertising flavored cigarettes, and selling single cigarette sticks(as a lower-cost alternative to full packs).

Public health experts also expressed alarm over the growing popularity of vaping among young people, particularly as industry giants use candy-flavored liquids and trendy, high-tech devices to lure new users.

By normalizing vaping, these companies not only open doors for nicotine dependency among young people but also undermine years of efforts to combat tobacco use in Pakistan.

Health experts call on all sectors to help stop marketing tactics of tobacco and related industries that prey on children.

“Major tobacco companies spend $9.1 billion per year nearly $25 million every day to promote their products, and many of their marketing efforts directly reach kids in world,” claims Malik Imran Ahmad, Country Representative, Campign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK).

According to Khalil Ahmed, Manager Research & Communication, Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) around 1200 children in our country between the ages of 6-15 years start smoking every day.

The promotional tactics resulting in increase in number of people hooked to smoking or use of nicotine, are causing billions of rupees burden on public health sector of the country, he added.

“The newly introduced products including e-cigrates and nicotine pouches are marketed under the guise of harm reduction, a narrative that warrants critical examination, especially in the context of public health landscape of our country, says Ajmal Shah Coordinator Tobacco Control Cell KP.

According to Drug Strategy surveys in different countries, significant increase in use of e-cigarettes and other products are being registered, observed Waseem Ahmad of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Sharing some estimates, Waseen said the number of tobacco users at global level has reached to 1.3 billion and alarmingly tobacco claims a life every four seconds, with half of its users falling victim to its lethal consequences.

Consumers have right to know about the products they are buying be it cereal, yoghurt, bread, we need to be adequately informed about what we are consuming, Waseem argued.

He underscored the need of a robust and vigilant regulatory framework for tobacco control in our country against the industry's promotional tactics.

Waseem also stressed for stringent regulations on the marketing and sale of newer tobacco and nicotine products, especially to protect young people.