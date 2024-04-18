Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that cause cancer: Cardiologist

Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body and is bad for a person’s overall health. People can significantly reduce their chance of smoking-related disease by giving it up

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Smoking damages nearly every organ in the body and is bad for a person’s overall health. People can significantly reduce their chance of smoking-related disease by giving it up.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Eminent cardiologists Dr. Zaman informed that the tobacco smoke contains more than fifty chemicals that cause cancer.

He said that tobacco also contains nicotine, which is a highly addictive psychoactive drug. When tobacco is smoked, nicotine causes physical and psychological dependency.

He said that every third Pakistani after the age of 40 was suffering from high blood pressure, whereas only 3 percent of them get regular medical checkups.

He said that the smoking is not only injurious for the users, but passive smoking is also a great threat to those who associate with the smokers as inhaling of cigarettes' smoke could cause more complications.

Dr. Zaman said that smoking is the biggest totally avoidable cause of death and disability known to mankind and any support for the growth, distribution or sale of tobacco is indefensible on public health grounds.

Dr. said that the smoking can also cause threat of ten percent more of oral cancer such as tongue, mouth and buckle cavity and 15 percent to other diseases including cardiac, tuberculosis, asthma, shrinking of mouth tissues and respiratory system.

He further informed that alternate use of smoking like anti-smoking chewing, Gutka, leaf with chewing tobacco and battle nut are more dangerous for those who left smoking. Only the strong will power can bring them back towards healthy life, he added.

Dr. Zaman said that many of the college including school students found to be regular smokers. He said and added that the one of the most effective ways to protect young people from the harmful effects of tobacco use is to ban the promotion of the tobacco products.

Cardiologist said that tobacco advertising has a strong influence on children, as it 'normalizes' smoking, making it socially acceptable, and difficult for health education to convince people.

Dr. Zaman emphasized the need for community-based efforts with a massive awareness campaign about the hazards of the use of smoking so that the people could stop such addiction for the health of their own and their relatives and friends.

