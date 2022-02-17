Tobacco taxation,a global best practice to protect children from becoming smokers

It is high time for government to consider revamping tobacco taxation as increasing taxes on tobacco is a global practice to protect children from becoming smokers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :It is high time for government to consider revamping tobacco taxation as increasing taxes on tobacco is a global practice to protect children from becoming smokers.

Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids, Malik Imran Ahmed told media persons that cigarette taxation in Pakistan was among the weakest in the world, and this makes them inexpensive for youth, said a press release issued here.

World Banks recommended increase in tobacco tax, the absence of tax increase meant more profits to the tobacco industry or less cost to the consumer leading to more consumption, he added.

He further said that globally countries had high excise taxes including, GST or sales tax to protect children from initiating smoking.

International literature recognized tax increase as one of the most cost-effective tools to regulate the consumption of tobacco use, he added.

He suggested the government to revise tobacco taxation aiming for a significant increase in tax on cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products in the 2022 -23 budget proposals.

According to WHO, tobacco kills half of its users and make others victims of NCDs. By imposing 30% FED on tobacco would help to reduce the demand, he added.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC told the media persons that already due to affordability and easy availability, the number of smokers had reached up to 29 million, including 1200 children who initiate smoking daily, and 170,000 people die yearly due to tobacco consumption.

Tobacco and related industries have increasingly preyed on children and adolescents, engaging in advertising tactics like sponsorships and influencer marketing to target them directly that threaten their health.

Shariq Mahmood Khan, CEO of Chromatic Trust said that Pakistani smokers spent 10% of their average monthly income on cigarettes, a substantial number of lower-income tobacco users die prematurely from tobacco-related diseases, while families suffer the hardships and pain of tobacco-caused diseases and disabilities.

Imposing tobacco taxes is a confirmed policy to dampen spending on tobacco among youth.